Alexander will start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old moved back to the bullpen in mid-August after a brief stint in the rotation, but he'll return to the mound for a spot start in Friday's doubleheader. Alexander has covered three-plus innings during each of his last three outings and averaged about 60 pitches, so he should be able to provide some decent length for the Tigers, though he may have trouble qualifying for a potential victory.
