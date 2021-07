Alexander will open a bullpen game in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

It will be the third start of 2021 for Alexander, who has a 4.31 ERA and 36:10 K:BB in 39.2 innings of work this season. The lefty only figures to last an inning or two before turning things over to the bullpen to get through the seven-inning contest.