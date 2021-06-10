Alexander is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mariners in what's expected to be a bullpen day for the Tigers, < href="https://www.mlive.com/tigers/2021/06/tigers-place-derek-hill-derek-holland-on-injured-list-call-up-2-reinforcements-from-toledo.html">Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Alexander previously led off a bullpen game when Detroit last needed a fifth starter July 1 in Milwaukee. In that outing, the lefty gave up a run and recorded all three of his outs via strikeout before turning the game over to the bullpen, but Detroit may ask Alexander to work a little deeper into Tuesday's contest. Derek Holland (shoulder) was moved to injured list Thursday and Jose Cisnero, Kyle Funkhouser and Daniel Norris are unlikely to be available due to their recent usage, but Alexander is fairly well rested after having not pitched since Friday.