Alexander will start Monday's game against the Brewers, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Alexander will make his first start of the season in place of Jose Urena (forearm), who was placed on the injured list Saturday. Alexander has allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two in four innings across his last four relief appearances.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Pitching well this spring•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Will start first spring game•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Takes loss Friday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Returns to bullpen•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Strong showing in spot start•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Starting Friday's nightcap•