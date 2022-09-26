Alexander allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings during Sunday's win over the White Sox. He didn't factor into the decision.

Although Alexander posted a second consecutive quality start Sunday, he was unable to pick up the win since the Tigers didn't generate any runs until the top of the seventh inning. However, it was encouraging to see the southpaw limit run production once again after he gave up 11 runs (10 earned) in 9.1 innings over his first two September starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Twins on Saturday.