Alexander allowed one run on seven hits over four innings in a no-decision against the Twins in the second game of Friday's doubleheader. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

The lefty did his best to quiet the Twins' offense, though he was limited to 59 pitches in the spot start and would not have earned the win (even if the Tigers' bullpen hadn't squandered the lead late). Alexander made history earlier this season, tying the AL record for the most consecutive outs via strikeout by a reliever (nine), but the overall numbers are just OK and the swingman/long-relief role works against him in a big way from a fantasy standpoint.