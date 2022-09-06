Alexander (3-9) allowed seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and no walks while striking out two in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Monday versus the Angels.
Alexander was tagged for multiple runs in the first, third and fifth innings, as he struggled against the heart of the Angels' order. This was the third straight outing where Alexander's failed to complete five innings, and he's given up 16 runs (15 earned) across 12 frames in that span. The poor stretch has inflated his ERA to 5.23 with a 1.38 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB through 72.1 innings across 22 appearances (12 starts). He's lined up for a more favorable road start in Kansas City this weekend.
