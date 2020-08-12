Alexander (1-1) allowed five earned runs across 3.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. He gave up four hits and three walks, while striking out two.

Alexander struck out 10 batters, including an American League record nine in a row, in a relief appearance that spanned 3.2 innings back on Aug. 2, but the lefty was unable to recapture that magic in his first start of 2020. He was tagged for two home runs and saw his ERA rise from 1.17 to 4.76. Alexander will likely stick in the rotation for now, but the recently demoted Daniel Norris looms as an option to claim a spot at some point, as does top prospect Casey Mize.