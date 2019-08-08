Alexander (0-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out six across 4.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the White Sox.

Alexander struggled throughout the start, allowing at least one earned run in four of the innings that he appeared. He was ultimately ousted in the fifth inning when he allowed three of the first four batters he faced to reach base, resulting in his final two earned runs crossing the plate. More positively, he did manage six punchouts and now has a 24:3 K:BB across 26.1 innings this season. His ratios are less impressive, as he's posted a 5.13 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. Alexander will draw his next start Tuesday against the Mariners.