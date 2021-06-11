Alexander allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out two across 2.2 innings Thursday against the Mariners. He did not factor into the decision.

Alexander led off a bullpen game for the Tigers and threw 56 pitches. The lone run he allowed came on a solo home shot in the first inning by Mitch Haniger. Though he exited the game with a 3-1 lead, Alexander did not pitch deep enough into the game to qualify for the win.