Alexander (3-8) took the loss to the Rangers on Friday, allowing seven runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking one over three innings.

Alexander had a rough day Friday, getting knocked around for seven earned runs across three frames. He threw 43 of 68 pitches for strikes and was yanked so Garrett Hill could replace him for the fourth inning. Alexander was mostly done in by home runs, three in total. He allowed a solo homer in the first inning, a three-run shot in the second and a two-run blast in the third. This was his worst start of the season, topping a five-run outing in April, and comes off the heels of a quality start. Alexander's ERA shot up from 4.03 to 4.83 after Friday's debacle.