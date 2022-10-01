Alexander (4-11) took the loss to the Twins on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking four over five innings.

Alexander had a rough outing Friday, tossing 57 of 90 pitches for strikes and allowing nine baserunners. The hits and walks turned out to be Alexander's biggest downfall as all three runs he allowed came thanks to an RBI single, double and triple. Friday's appearance comes after two back-to-back quality starts for the lefty, who saw his ERA rise to 4.72 after the outing.