Alexander (2-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays. He walked one and struck out one.

Alexander was making his fifth start of the season and first since April 29. The lefty pitched decently against a strong Toronto lineup, but he was limited to just 69 pitches across four innings of work. With Michael Pineda (triceps) hitting the injured list last weekend, Alexander will likely stick in the rotation for the time being and might be able to build up his pitch count moving forward. He's currently slated to take the mound again Wednesday against the Twins.