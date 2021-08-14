Alexander (2-2) allowed four runs across five innings to take the loss Friday against Cleveland. He gave up six hits and struck out four.

Alexander pitched reasonably well, though three of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases, including a home run by Ernie Clement. The lefty has held his own as a starter for the Tigers recently, registering a 3.77 ERA across his last three outings (14.1 innings). He's currently penciled in to make his next start Aug. 20 against the Blue Jays and should remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future with Jose Urena (groin), Matthew Boyd (triceps) and Spencer Turnbull (forearm) all on the injured list