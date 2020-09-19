Alexander (2-2) allowed a run on three hits across two innings to take the loss Friday against Cleveland. He walked two and struck out one.

Alexander followed starter Michael Fulmer, who tossed three scoreless frames, and the former allowed the game's first run in his second inning of work. That was enough to saddle Alexander with the loss as Cleveland prevailed 1-0. The lefty now has a 4.01 ERA and will continue to work as a long reliever out of the Detroit bullpen, though he's capable of making a spot start if needed.