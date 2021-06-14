Alexander (0-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the White Sox after giving up two runs on four hits while fanning three across 2.1 innings.

Alexander was tasked with recording the final out of the third inning and accomplished that goal, but he allowed runs in each of his two subsequent frames -- that was enough to drop a decision for the first time in 2021. The left-hander has now allowed runs in each of his last four appearances and has looked far from convincing on the mound, posting a 4.71 ERA in just 28.2 innings across 18 appearances (two starts).