Alexander (1-1) allowed one run on one hit across three innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Phillies. He struck out three and had no walks.

Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a home run and it ended up being the only run either team would score. That left Alexander with a tough-luck loss, as this was one of his better outings of the season and his longest since going 3.1 innings on Opening Day. The lefty still has a rough 6.00 ERA overall and will likely continue to serve as a long reliever or occasional opener for the Tigers, giving him limited fantasy value.