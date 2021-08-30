Alexander worked 2.2 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two.

Though he was responsible for letting in the Blue Jays' only runs through nine innings, Alexander was spared the loss after the Tigers rallied to tie the score in the bottom of the seventh. Alexander was notably deployed as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind Jose Urena, who handled a limited workload in his return from a five-plus-week stint on the IL. Detroit also brought back Matthew Boyd from the 60-day IL on Sunday, and Wily Peralta (finger) could be reinstated during the upcoming week, so Alexander may have to settle for a bullpen role moving forward now that the Tigers have more starting options at their disposal.