Alexander (2-5) allowed just two runs on two hits across five innings but took the loss Wednesday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out five.

Alexander probably deserved a better fate, but Detroit's bats were stymied by Joe Ryan and four Minnesota relievers. Alexander has now made consecutive appearances as a starter, allowing four earned runs across nine innings. The lefty worked as a long reliever earlier in the season, but with Detroit dealing with several injuries in the rotation, he'll likely stick as a starter. His next outing is tentatively set for Tuesday against the Guardians.