Alexander (2-5) allowed just two runs on two hits across five innings but took the loss Wednesday against the Twins. He walked one and struck out five.
Alexander probably deserved a better fate, but Detroit's bats were stymied by Joe Ryan and four Minnesota relievers. Alexander has now made consecutive appearances as a starter, allowing four earned runs across nine innings. The lefty worked as a long reliever earlier in the season, but with Detroit dealing with several injuries in the rotation, he'll likely stick as a starter. His next outing is tentatively set for Tuesday against the Guardians.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Takes loss as starter•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Receives another start•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Set to return to rotation•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Pitches well Saturday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Detroit-Cleveland postponed Sunday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Starting bullpen game•