Alexander (lat) has begun throwing on flat ground, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Alexander has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a partial tear in his left lat which he suffered back in early July. It's a good sign that he's throwing again, though, which should set him up to have a relatively normal offseason.
