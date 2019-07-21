Alexander will be recalled and start Sunday's contest against the Blue Jays, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Alexander will fill in the the rotation after Spencer Turnbull (back) was forced back to the injured list. The 25-year-old has recorded a 5.72 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 94 strikeouts across 85 innings for Triple-A Toldeo this season. He will make his second appearance for Detroit on Sunday, after making his major-league debut earlier in the season. In that outing, he allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out four across five innings.