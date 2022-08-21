Alexander (3-7) earned the win over the Angels on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two batters over six innings.

Alexander got off to a shaky beginning when he allowed a run in each of the first three frames, but he settled down from there and kept the Angels off the scoreboard for the remainder of the start. The left-hander got by despite inducing only five swinging strikes and fanning only two batters. The victory was his first since July 4 and snapped a string of four straight losses. Despite his recent troubles getting into the win column, Alexander has pitched fairly well of late, posting a 3.60 ERA across 30 innings over his past six appearances.