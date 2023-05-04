Alexander (1-0) retired the lone batter he faced but earned the win in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Alexander was the ultimate vulture in this one, as he only threw a single pitch but escaped as the pitcher of record in Detroit's 6-5 comeback victory. The lefty hasn't been much of a fantasy factor this season out of the bullpen with a 5.17 ERA across 15.2 innings and he's yet to make any spot starts after starting 32 times the last two years.
