Alexander will start for the Tigers in their first Grapefruit League game Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Alexander is one of a handful of pitchers competing for a spot in the back of Detroit's rotation. The lefty made headlines last year when he set a MLB record with nine consecutive strikeouts in a game, and he finished the year with a solid 3.96 ERA across 14 games (two starts). The Tigers may continue to use him in more of a swing role, but Alexander is capable of decent numbers if he gets an extended look in the rotation.