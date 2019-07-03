Alexander will have his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers to start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Alexander is set to serve as the 26th man for twin bill and will likely return to the minors after making his major-league debut. The 24-year-old has a 6.23 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 87:18 K:BB over 73.2 innings with the Mud Hens this season.