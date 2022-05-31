Alexander (elbow) was charged with five earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two over three innings in his first rehab start Monday at Triple-A Toledo.

Pitching in a game for the first time since April 29 after being sidelined with a left elbow sprain, Alexander wasn't particularly sharp, with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch noting that the southpaw had "a couple bad changeups," per Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. Alexander at least displayed decent control during the outing, pumping in 36 of his 51 pitches for strikes. He's scheduled to make his second rehab start with Toledo on Saturday, and Hinch said that he wants Alexander to get stretched out to around 90 pitches before he's activated from the 15-day injured list and reinstalled in the big-league rotation. With that in mind, Alexander could need a third rehab start prior to being reinstated.