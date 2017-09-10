Tigers' Tyler Collins: Will rejoin big club Monday
Collins will be recalled by the Tigers on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The outfielder will provide depth while Mikie Mahtook (groin) and Alex Presley (undisclosed) try to rest nagging injuries. Collins was designated for assignment in May but stayed with the organization after he cleared waivers. He slashed a .288/.358/.462 line with nine homers and 11 stolen bases in 296 plate appearances for Triple-A Toledo, but he's 27 and it was his fourth stint there, so it's nothing to get excited about. Maybe he can scrape together a few starts per week as the Tigers limp to the finish line of a non-playoff season.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Headed to majors•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Clears waivers, stays with organization•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Designated for assignment•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Smashes two homers in win over O's•
-
Tigers' Tyler Collins: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...