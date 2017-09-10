Collins will be recalled by the Tigers on Monday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The outfielder will provide depth while Mikie Mahtook (groin) and Alex Presley (undisclosed) try to rest nagging injuries. Collins was designated for assignment in May but stayed with the organization after he cleared waivers. He slashed a .288/.358/.462 line with nine homers and 11 stolen bases in 296 plate appearances for Triple-A Toledo, but he's 27 and it was his fourth stint there, so it's nothing to get excited about. Maybe he can scrape together a few starts per week as the Tigers limp to the finish line of a non-playoff season.