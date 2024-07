Holton struck out the only batter he faced and earned a save over the Angels on Sunday.

Holton entered a 7-6 game after Shelby Miller was hammered for five runs in the ninth inning. Holton halted the comeback attempt and earned his first save since May 25. Jason Foley likely wasn't available after recording four outs Saturday and the team didn't want to rush him out of the bullpen after Miller's ninth-inning collapse. Holton has a 4.04 ERA with a 34:9 K:BB through 42.1 frames.