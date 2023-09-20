Holton allowed a run on two hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Alex Faedo (finger) was initially lined up for bulk innings Tuesday, but he was placed on the injured list. Holton did a decent job in his longest outing of the season, limiting the damage to J.D. Martinez's fourth-inning solo home run. Holton has pitched well this year with a 2.13 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 70:17 K:BB through 80.1 innings over 55 appearances (one start). He could continue to be an option as a bulk reliever over the final two weeks of the season.