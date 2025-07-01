Holton will start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals as an opener, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It'll be the fifth opener assignment this season for Holton, who has given up five earned runs across 5.1 frames in those outings. The left-hander has otherwise been an effective relief option for Detroit with a 3.66 ERA and 24:8 K:BB across 24 innings while recording three wins and eight holds.