Tigers' Tyler Holton: Opening Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holton will serve as the Tigers' opener for Saturday's game against the Cubs, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Holton has already opened a game once this season, giving up one run in 1.2 innings against the Red Sox on May 13. He'll now be called upon again to face the first three batters of Saturday's contest before handing things over to Keider Montero.
