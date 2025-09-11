Holton will serve as the Tigers' opener in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Holton will receive his sixth opening assignment of the season Thursday and his first since July 2. The 29-year-old southpaw owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 67.2 frames on the year, and he likely will remain in the game for just an inning or two before handing the game over to Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is expected to work in a bulk-relief role.