Holton (5-3) tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn the win in Sunday's 2-1 victory over the Rangers.

Holton's appearance got off to an inauspicious start, as he uncorked a wild pitch that brought home an inherited runner from third and left Tarik Skubal with a no-decision. However, Holton settled down from there and continued his strong play as of late. Over his last 10 outings, the lefty has allowed just two runs across 14.2 innings while striking out 14. As was the case each of the last two years, Holton has emerged as a valuable bullpen weapon for the Tigers.