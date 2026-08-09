Tigers' Tyler Holton: Records 10th hold Saturday

Holton tossed two clean innings of relief to record a hold in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Giants. He struck out two.

Holton continued his strong play out of the Detroit bullpen this season as he recorded his 10th hold of the year and lowered his ERA to 2.83. The lefty isn't a great source of strikeouts, with only 41 of them across 54 innings, and he has a career 7.3 K/9. However, Holton has managed to find success in the majors, particularly against left-handed batters, who are hitting just .178 all time against the 30-year-old southpaw.