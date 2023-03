With Will Vest optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Holton seems to stand a better chance of making Detroit's Opening Day roster.

Vest pitched in 59 games for the Tigers last season, but he'll begin the year with the Mud Hens, which could open up a spot in the majors for Holton. The lefty appeared in 10 games with Arizona in 2022, posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across nine innings. He'll likely be a low-leverage option at best, though he could be useful against left-handed hitters.