Holton will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game versus the Phillies, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

With left-handed sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper in the top three of the batting order, the Phillies are targets for southpaw openers. Holton will be followed by Keider Montero, who will be called up from Triple-A Toledo and will be deployed as a bulk reliever.