Tigers' Tyler Holton: Slated to open Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holton will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher for Sunday's against the Rangers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch has already indicated that Detroit plans to treat Sunday as a bullpen day, so Holton is likely to cover an inning or two before the Tigers turn to a cadre of relievers to finish out the contest. The lefty has made 13 appearances this season, registering a 5.54 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB across 13 innings.
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