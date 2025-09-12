Holton (5-5) took the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two across one frame.

Holton recorded both of his strikeouts in the first inning but also gave up a solo home run to Aaron Judge before being tagged for a second run in the second frame when Jazz Chisholm was brought home by a Ben Rice double. It was Holton's sixth time serving as the Tigers' opener this season, and he now sits at a 4.00 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 69.2 innings this season.