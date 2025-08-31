Holton (5-4) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk to take the loss Saturday against the Royals. He retired two batters.

Holton served up the key hit Saturday, a two-run home run by Bobby Witt in the bottom of the eighth inning that proved to be decisive in the 3-1 Kansas City victory. It wasn't a great matchup for the lefty reliever, as he has better numbers against same-handed hitters, and Witt crushes southpaws to the tune of a .934 OPS. Despite the setback, Holton still has a serviceable 3.84 ERA across 65.2 innings this season, and he remains one of Detroit's key bullpen arms.