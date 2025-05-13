Holton will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Holton is poised to work the first inning or so before presumably turning the ball over to Keider Montero, who is in line be deployed as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's clash. Holton has been knocked around lately, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with eight strikeouts over his last 7.2 innings of work (six appearances).