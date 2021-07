The Tigers have selected Mattison with the 104th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound right-hander leaned mostly on a fastball and changeup combination to break out during his fourth season at Bryant in 2021, posting a 2.46 ERA and 95:14 K:BB in 80.1 innings. His repertoire beyond those two offerings is thin at this point, as scouts are skeptical his curveball and cutter will be able to make bats miss when he faces higher-level competition.