Nevin was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Tigers on Thursday with a left oblique strain.
Nevin is coming along with his oblique strain but needs a little more time. He's slated to begin a rehab assignment this weekend, with a return when first eligible possible.
More News
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Rehab assignment forthcoming•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Will begin year on injured list•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: To return to games this weekend•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Poised for full batting practice•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: To ramp up hitting next week•
-
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Making progress•