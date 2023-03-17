site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-tyler-nevin-to-ramp-up-hitting-next-week | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Tyler Nevin: To ramp up hitting next week
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nevin (oblique) hit off a tee Thursday and will ramp up his hitting progression next week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Nevin has been going through other baseball activites, as well, as he makes a swift recovery from a left oblique strain. The 25-year-old would seem to have a shot to get ready in time for Opening Day.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories