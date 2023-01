The Orioles traded Nevin to the Tigers on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

Nevin was dropped from Baltimore's 40-man roster last week upon the team's acquisition of James McCann, but Nevin will now join the Tigers' 40-man. Zach Logue was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Nevin has not done much at the highest level, but he hit .291/.382/.479 with seven homers and 21 walks in 44 games with Triple-A Norfolk last season at age 25.