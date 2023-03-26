Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Sunday that Nevin (oblique) will begin the season on the injured list, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. "He will open up on a rehab assignment if all goes well this week," Hinch said.

Nevin has been dealing with an oblique injury through much of camp. The 26-year-old shouldn't need a long stay on the injured list because returning to the Detroit lineup, and he is expected to serve as a bench option that can fill in at the corner-infield positions.