Ross (1-3) allowed four runs on seven hits across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox. He walked three and struck out five.

After starting the season by allowing just four runs (three earned) over his first 12 innings of work, Ross has now allowed 13 runs (10 earned) across his last 17 innings. The veteran righty has seen his ERA creep up to 4.03 in the process, and he will have another tough test in his next outing, which is scheduled for Tuesday on the road against the Phillies.