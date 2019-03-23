Ross allowed three runs (two earned) over 5.1 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out three.

It was a decent start for Ross, and one the Tigers would probably be happy with throughout the season. The veteran has a 5.14 ERA this spring and could have some good outings in the right matchups this year, though he's probably best left on waivers most of the time.

