Ross (elbow) was recently cleared to resume light throwing off flat ground, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Shut down since May 11 while contending with ulnar neuritis in his right elbow, Ross has finally taken a step forward in his recovery, albeit a minor one. The Tigers likely won't have a clear idea regarding Ross' timeline for a return until he resumes facing hitters, something that's unlikely to happen for at least another week or two. With that in mind, it's probably safe to expect Ross to remain on the 10-day injured list until mid-June, if not longer.

More News
Our Latest Stories