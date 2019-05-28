Tigers' Tyson Ross: Begins light throwing
Ross (elbow) was recently cleared to resume light throwing off flat ground, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Shut down since May 11 while contending with ulnar neuritis in his right elbow, Ross has finally taken a step forward in his recovery, albeit a minor one. The Tigers likely won't have a clear idea regarding Ross' timeline for a return until he resumes facing hitters, something that's unlikely to happen for at least another week or two. With that in mind, it's probably safe to expect Ross to remain on the 10-day injured list until mid-June, if not longer.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
Looking back at whose stock was up and down at the start of the season offers some reminders...
-
Waivers: Mercado finally running
Heath Cummings says now that Memorial Day has passed we have to stop saying it's early. In...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Wondering how to manage your IL spots? Scott White helps you prioritize.
-
Bullpen: Leclerc, Givens thoughts
Jose Leclerc may be deserving of a pickup in Fantasy, but what about Ty Buttrey or Scott Oberg?...
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 10 Waiver Adds
It's time to buy into Nick Pivetta again, even if you've been burnt in the past. Plus five...