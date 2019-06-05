Ross (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Thursday's mound session will be the right-hander's first since landing on the injured list back in mid-May with ulnar neuritis in his right elbow. While this is a step in the right direction for Ross, a timetable for his return likely won't emerge until he's cleared to face live hitters.

