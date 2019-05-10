Ross (back) is listed as the TIgers' scheduled starter for Friday's game against the Twins, Field Level Media reports.

Heading into the week, Ross had been in line to start in Thursday's series finale against the Angels, but those plans were scrapped when he developed back stiffness. An extra day to rest up was apparently all Ross needed to overcome the issue, so he'll be plugged back into the Tigers' pitching schedule for the start of a four-game set in Minnesota. He'll oppose Jake Odorizzi in the series opener.